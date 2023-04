ECF23 approaching - time to register

The 2023 Embedded Conference Finland is taking shape and we will have the program ready in the beginning of May. Companies are finalizing their presentations and it will be good, we can assure you.

In the meantime, now it is time to book your place in the ECF23 event. As always, it is free. You get lots of new information and a free lunch. And snacks in the afternoon. The new venue is Dipoli at the Aalto university campus. It is easily reached by metro (station Aalto University).

At the end of the day we have a special treat. One lucky winner will go home with a OnePlus 10T phone. This is the special version that boasts one of the quickest charging speeds in the market. 150 watts of power gives you enough battery life for a working day in just 7 minutes.

To get yours you need to reserve your place. Do act quickly as there is a limit for the number of attendees. You can register here.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask!

See you in Dipoli!

Veijo Ojanperä

Editor-in-chief

ETN

+358-40-7072530

www.etn.fi

www.embeddedconference.fi