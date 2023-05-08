One more week to go - reserve your place in ECF23!

ETN organizes Finland's only independent embedded technology conference on May 16. Embedded Conference Finland, which is being organized for the fifth time, promises visitors a solid technical program. Admission to the event is free.

ECF23 starts with a keynote speech by Ciklum, which offers embedded software development services. The talk presents the best and most effective design practices that can be used to avoid challenges caused by, for example, component shortages.

The second keynote promises up-to-date information on artificial intelligence and cyber security. ChatGPT has been the biggest revolution in recent times and it also affects online attacks and generating malicious code. Check Point expert Jarno Ahlström explains in more detail why this is so.

The series of technical presentations at ECF will be started by Tiitus Aho from Avnet Embedded, who will present both the popular SMARC card standard and the open OSM standard, which defines the guidelines for the development of embedded modules soldered onto printed circuit boards.

AcalBFi's Hans Andersson creates an overview of the 4G and 5G modules available for the implementation of IoT networks. The new RedCap standard is already coming to 5G networks. Are there any chipsets that support it for developers?

An application engineer from Rohde & Schwarz presents his company's newest family of scopes. MXO 4 takes measurement to a new level in many ways. It is the world's fastest real-time scope capable of capturing and displaying 4.5 million waveforms per second.

The technical part of the event will be concluded by Analog Devices application engineer Joachin Pressner. He presents the evolving use of Ethernet in industry. Is Ethernet mature and developed enough to real-time control?

More information about the ECF23 event can be found here: www.embeddedconference.fi. Participation requires registration here.