Freen OÜ Launches Sales of the 15 kW Freen-H15 Wind Turbine

Freen OÜ, the largest manufacturer of small wind turbines in the EU, has officially launched its latest innovation, the Freen-H15, a 15 kW wind turbine designed for small and medium-sized energy consumers. With an annual production capacity of up to 500 units, the 15 kilowatt wind turbine is now available for purchase through www.freen.com.

Featuring a rated power output of 15 kW at 11 m/s and a rotor diameter of 11 meters, the Freen-H15 delivers outstanding efficiency and performance. Its high-performance blade design and robust nacelle construction enable it to outperform many turbines in its class. The model is available with either an 18-meter or 22-meter monopole tower, allowing for installation flexibility across a wide range of environments. Certified for IEC Class II wind conditions, the turbine is built to operate in temperatures ranging from -25°C to +60°C and boasts a lifespan of 20 years.

According to Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen OÜ:

"The European market demands robust and trustworthy small wind turbines from credible local manufacturers. With the Freen-H15, we meet this requirement, delivering superior performance in moderate wind conditions alongside easy installation, minimal maintenance, and proven long-term dependability. It’s an ideal residential wind turbine solution for businesses and communities looking to invest in sustainable power."

Key Features of the Freen-H15:

Rated Power : 15 kW at 11 m/s, with a peak output of 17 kW

: 15 kW at 11 m/s, with a peak output of 17 kW Safety & Reliability : Upwind passive yaw with tail, low-speed operation (71 rpm), and multi-layered braking systems

: Upwind passive yaw with tail, low-speed operation (71 rpm), and multi-layered braking systems Smart Wind Orientation : Advanced rotor and tail design for optimized energy capture

: Advanced rotor and tail design for optimized energy capture Environmental Considerations: Low noise (<45 dB at 60 m) and fauna-friendly design

The 15 kW residential wind turbine offers a practical and efficient solution for supplementing existing grid connections with clean, renewable energy. Its passive yaw system and asynchronous generator with a planetary gearbox ensure ease of use, while the failsafe braking system enhances operational safety. Its constant-speed operation at 71 rpm also enhances safety for wildlife and helps minimize noise levels. The integrated Orbital controller allows seamless monitoring and management, including an optional remote access feature. Designed with scalability in mind, the Freen-H15 is an excellent choice for those evaluating 15 kW wind turbine cost in relation to long-term return on investment and energy independence.

Minimal maintenance is required, with spare parts readily available from Freen OÜ’s warehouse in Estonia. Installation, service, and post-warranty support are handled through a network of local representatives. Whether you're a landowner, small business, or energy-conscious community, the 15 kW wind turbine for sale from Freen offers a compelling path toward energy sustainability.

For those seeking more information about how small wind energy systems contribute to the broader renewable energy landscape, the U.S. Department of Energy provides valuable resources at energy.gov.

Freen OÜ’s production facilities meet rigorous quality standards, holding ISO 9001, ISO 3834-2, and CE EN 1090-2 certifications. The Freen-H15 is available for order now, with a lead time of approximately 12 weeks. For more information on pricing, specifications, and support, visit www.freen.com to explore 15 kW wind turbine price options and packages.