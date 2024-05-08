ETNdigi is out - enter the competition!

The first ETNdigi special magazine of the year has been published. Once again the magazine is a solid package of information about electronics. The topics cover artificial intelligence, low-power microcontrollers, precise real-time positioning and much more. You can read the magazine for free, choose the best article and win a brand new OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition smartwatch.

In the articles Renesas presents its new RZ/V2H microcontroller, which can be used to bring artificial intelligence computing to the edge of the network and to IoT devices. Compared to its predecessor, the MCU is more than 10 times more energy efficient.

Microchip presents a power amplifier solution for the new generation of wireless networks. They require new modulation techniques, but also better linearity and efficiency than before. GaN-on-SiC is a combination that solves the problems of future power amplifiers.

Rutronik's RAB4 is an development add on card designed by the distributor's System Solution group, which can be used to bring RTK positioning to an embedded device. Together with GNSS data it enables real-time positioning with an accuracy of up to 2 centimeters.

Mouser Electronics explains how, for example in industrial mobile robots, intelligent obstacle avoidance can be realized with a radar utilizing millimeter frequencies. This overcomes the limitations of infrared and preserves privacy better than image sensors. At the same time, mmWave radars bring new functions such as gesture recognition.

STMicroelectronics has partnered with Amazon Web Services to create a solution where ML models identify different audio events. The hardware is based on STM32 cards and algorithm processing in the cloud service. ST's partner LACROIX is already using the solution when developing new smart city applications.

Analog Devices presents an integrated solution that makes the optical measurement of liquids faster. At the same time, the equipment can be integrated in smaller space.

Choose the article you think is the best from ETNdig's articles and send your selection to us (Tämä sähköpostiosoite on suojattu spamboteilta. Tarvitset JavaScript-tuen nähdäksesi sen.). At the same time, you will participate in a contest where one of OnePlussa's new Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition smartwatches will be chosen among the voters.

By participating in the contest, you also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. You can read ETNdigi here.