ECF25 järjestetään ensi viikolla – viimeinen aika ilmoittautua mukaan

Sulauteutun tekniikan ECF25 järjestetään ensi viikon tiistaina. Ohjelma on valmis, mutta nyt on viimeinen hetki ilmoittautua mukaan.

Rekisteröityminen onnistuu täällä. Paikka on viimevuotiseen tapaan Maria01-kampus ja Event Space -tila siellä.

Lisätietoja löytyy ECF-sivustolta osoitteesta https://etn.fi/index.php/embedded-conference-finland/

Nähdään ECF25:ssa tiistaina!

ECF25-ohjelma

9.00 doors open

10.00 KEYNOTE: Secure Edge AI

As Edge AI continues to gain momentum in the Embedded industry, it is essential to address its security implications. Many Edge AI applications operate in safety-critical environments and critical infrastructure, where security cannot be overlooked. This presentation explores key threats, relevant regulations, and practical implementation strategies for building Secure Edge AI solutions.

Jaakko Ala-Paavola, technology director, Etteplan

10.45 KEYNOTE: Solving the Top 5 Challenges of Bringing your Embedded System to Life

High-complexity, low-volume embedded systems—whether in medical devices, industrial machinery, or energy applications—face a unique set of hurdles on the path from concept to market. In this session, we’ll break down the five most common challenges that threaten schedules and budgets: rapid prototyping, thorough validation and software testing, design for manufacturing, navigating market forces, and managing skilled personnel. You’ll learn how NI’s CompactRIO platform together with CN Rood's market expertise helps teams address these issues head-on—accelerating development, improving quality, and delivering rugged, reliable systems faster. Real-world success stories will illustrate how engineers have used CompactRIO to cut time-to-market without sacrificing performance or flexibility.

Aku Wilenius, Country Sales Manager, Finland, CN Rood

11.30 Buy vs chip down design - What are the possible benefits & downsides

Tiitus Aho, Sales Director, Tria Technologies

LUNCH

13.30 Digi ConnectCore embedded modules and the related ConnectCore Cloud and Security Services

Presentation: Cybersecurity Regulations: A Paradigm Shift

Meeting the EU Cyber Resilience Act with insights from Digi International — ensuring a clear path to compliance!

Joe Hill, FAE Digi International

14.15 How to Simplify the Use of Embedded Technology

Cybersecurity, edge deployment, and new AI capabilities are adding fresh layers of complexity to embedded system development. At the same time, cost pressures, shorter time-to-market, and growing demands for connectivity and reliability are raising the stakes. This presentation will illustrate how modular hardware and software building blocks – combined with comprehensive embedded vendor services – enable designers to create scalable, future-proof solutions. By reducing development costs and supporting agile design, these approaches help developers address today’s challenges while preparing for future requirements and business models yet to emerge.

Timo Poikonen, Senior Business Development Manager EMEA, congatec

15.00 Panel discussion: Partnership Models in Electronics Distribution: Manufacturers, Distributors, and the Role of AI

This panel explores how electronics manufacturers and distributors collaborate, how responsibilities are divided, and what different partnership models exist. We will also discuss how the rise of artificial intelligence may reshape these relationships and create new ways of working together.

15.45 Award Announcement

At the end of the event, a product prize will be awarded — sponsored by OnePlus.