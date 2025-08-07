Aika ilmoittautua ECF25-tapahtumaan

Nyt on enää reilu kuukausi aikaa sulautetun tekniikan ECF25-tapahtumaan. On siis aika rekisteröityä mukaan. Rekisteröityminen on ilmaista ja onnistuu täällä.

Ohjelma rakentuu nyt kovaa vauhtia. Mukana on teknisiä esityksiä ja uusia tuotteita yrityksiltä kuten Etteplan, CN Rood, EBV Elektronik, congatec, CVG Convergens, AcalBfi ja BCC Solutions. Lista elää vielä. Päivä päättyy paneelikeskusteluun, jossa ruoditaan jakelijoiden ja päämiesten suhdetta. Huomaa, että kaikki esitykset ja paneelikeskustelu pidetään englannin kielellä.

Tuttuun tapaan kaikkien paikalla olevien kesken arvotaan päivän lopuksi OnePlussan tuotepalkinto. Ohjelma tarkentuu ECS-sivuilla osoitteessa www.embeddedconference.fi. Jos olet jo ilmoittautunut, olet automaattisesti mukana. Nähdään Maria 01:ssä syyskuun 16. päivä.

Hello everyone

There’s just over a month left until the Embedded Technology ECF25 event. So it’s time to register! Registration is free and can be done here.

The program is coming together quickly. It will feature technical presentations and new products from companies such as Etteplan, CN Rood, EBV Elektronik, congatec, CVG Convergens, AcalBfi, and BCC Solutions. The list is still evolving.

The day will conclude with a panel discussion focusing on the relationship between distributors and principals. Do note that all presentations and the panel discussion will be in English.

As always, a OnePlus product prize will be raffled among all attendees at the end of the day.

The full program will be updated on the ECS website at www.embeddedconference.fi. If you’ve already registered, you’re automatically in. See you at Maria 01 on September 16!